The end of June and the end of July are looking pretty different for the Boston Red Sox.

You’ll remember that the Sox concluded the month of June by getting annihilated by the New York Yankees in two games as part of the London Series. Competing for the division seemed just about impossible, and postseason prospects as a whole were beginning to look bleak.

But the Sox, in arguably the most pivotal stretch of the season, have looked good — and it’s been the continuation of some recent success. The Red Sox currently are in the midst of 14 straight games against the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, boasting a 5-1 record so far. Three of those wins have come against the American League East-leading Yankees, in which Boston has scored 38 runs in three games.

During Boston’s 9-5 win over New York on Saturday at Fenway Park, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi pointed out a paraphrased remark from Sox manager Alex Cora during the London Series.

Judging by the ensuing results, things seem to have gotten through.

The #Yankees trounced the #RedSox in London, and Alex Cora said the Boston staff and players needed to come up with new answers. With a win today, the Red Sox will be 15-7 since then — with the most runs scored in @MLB over that span. @MLBNetwork @MLBONFOX — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 27, 2019

There’s plenty of work still to be done for the Sox, but they’re beginning to look a bit more like the team that delighted so many folks in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images