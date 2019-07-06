Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Indians are rallying behind one of their pitchers after he revealed some devastating news.

Carlos Carrasco told CDN 37, a Dominican news channel, that he has been diagnosed with Leukemia. The right-hander has been on the injured list since May 30.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Carrasco has “received treatment, and the disease is under control.”

“You never know what’s going on inside your body,” he said in a video posted by the Indians. “… I have a lot of people behind me, helping me, especially my teammates and family. … This is going to make me stronger than I’ve ever been.”

"This is going to make me stronger than I've ever been." – Carlos Carrasco Stay #CookieStrong. We ❤️ you! pic.twitter.com/KokfX0wayr — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 6, 2019

There is no timetable for the 32-year-old to return to the mound, but he is hopeful to pitch again this season.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images