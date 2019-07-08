Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With so many superstars changing teams via free agency and trades, the NBA offseason has been incredibly entertaining. However, that means next summer could be a snoozefest for The Association, as the crop of players available figures to be very weak by comparison.

Jaylen Brown is among the notable names set to hit restricted free agency after the 2019-20 season, and ESPN’s Zach Lowe on Monday pointed to the Boston Celtics swingman as a “tentative winner” of the “wildest week ever” for the NBA.

Here’s what Lowe wrote about Brown, whom he labeled a “good extension candidate” while breaking down the winners and losers of NBA free agency:

There won’t be as much cap space next summer, but that is more than counterbalanced by the massive drop in the number of max-level veteran free agents. The top remaining extension-eligible guys — Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, Caris LeVert, (Domantas) Sabonis, Buddy Hield, maybe (Brandon) Ingram — can reasonably warn their teams: If you don’t give me what I want now and I have a big year, watch out next summer.

Next summer. It can’t possibly live up to the week that just reoriented the entire NBA. Right? Right?

Brown, the third overall pick in 2016, is set to earn about $6.5 million for the 2019-20 season after the Celtics exercised his fourth-year option. His value beyond that could depend on how he performs in the upcoming campaign, as Brown has shown flashes of being an All-Star-caliber player during his first three years in the league but also has struggled with consistency.

If Brown reaches his full potential in 2019-20, a significant raise will be in order, especially since he’ll likely be one of the best players available. That could motivate the Celtics to pursue a contract extension ahead of time, although Boston will have an opportunity to match next offseason should Brown sign an offer sheet with another team in restricted free agency. The Celtics just might take a wait-and-see approach, much like they did with Marcus Smart and, more recently, Terry Rozier.

The Celtics also could consider trading Brown, who turns 23 in October, although it looks for now like Boston is content building around a core of Brown, Jayson Tatum and newly signed point guard Kemba Walker. Walker will be tasked with replacing Kyrie Irving, who landed with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency after a tumultuous two-year stint with the C’s.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images