The surviving members of the Boston Celtics must be pretty happy about Sunday’s developments in the NBA.

While it surely will hurt to lose Al Horford to the Philadelphia 76ers, the remaining C’s are likely overjoyed to welcome Kemba Walker to Boston in place of the exiting Kyrie Irving, with the latter reportedly jetting for Brooklyn to team up with Kevin Durant on the Nets.

It’s no secret at this point that the 2018-19 season was a tumultuous one for the Celtics despite the campaign beginning with sky-high expectations following a run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in the previous season. But things just never came together for Boston, and Irving’s mercurial, temperamental ways didn’t help matters.

So it would be pretty unsurprising for the Celtics’ remaining core to be ready to begin the next chapter of their careers with Walker at the point. Swingman Jaylen Brown seems pretty excited to get to work, according to a tweet he sent early Monday morning.

Welcome to the city my guy @KembaWalker 🔥 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 1, 2019

There’s probably plenty of room on the Walker bandwagon within that Celtics locker room, as the move likely pleases Jayson Tatum, who already was teammates with Walker after joining on with Jordan brand in June.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images