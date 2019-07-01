The Brooklyn Nets had a very busy first day of free agency Sunday, kicking off the night by agreeing to deals with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan.
Roughly four hours after the reported deals were agreed upon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added that Durant and Irving would be taking less than max contracts to allow Jordan to get $10 million annually with the Nets.
This news came just minutes after Wojnarowski broke Jordan’s four-year, $40 million deal.
Jordan adds some nice veteran frontcourt depth to a Nets roster that is now pretty loaded. General manager Sean Marks and the Brooklyn front office have done an exceptional job of rebuilding over the last few years and are now in a position to contend.
Of course, D’Angelo Russell was the odd man out, getting shipped off to the Golden State Warriors late Sunday night.
