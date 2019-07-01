Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brooklyn Nets had a very busy first day of free agency Sunday, kicking off the night by agreeing to deals with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan.

Roughly four hours after the reported deals were agreed upon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added that Durant and Irving would be taking less than max contracts to allow Jordan to get $10 million annually with the Nets.

Free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are taking less than the max to allow DeAndre Jordan to get the $10M annual salary with Brooklyn, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

This news came just minutes after Wojnarowski broke Jordan’s four-year, $40 million deal.

DeAndre Jordan has agreed to four-year, $40M deal with the Nets, Excel Sports agent Jeff Schwartz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Jordan adds some nice veteran frontcourt depth to a Nets roster that is now pretty loaded. General manager Sean Marks and the Brooklyn front office have done an exceptional job of rebuilding over the last few years and are now in a position to contend.

Of course, D’Angelo Russell was the odd man out, getting shipped off to the Golden State Warriors late Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via David E. Klutho/USA TODAY Sports Images