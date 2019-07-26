Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Garoppolo is back from his ACL injury.

Well, kind of.

San Fransico 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Friday the 27-year-old quarterback is cleared to participate in training camp with no restrictions. But according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Garoppolo will not participate in the Niners’ preseason opener on Aug. 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Garoppolo has been sidelined since Sept. 2018 after sustaining an ACL injury during a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s unclear how San Fransico will use the ex-Patriot this preseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images