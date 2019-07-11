Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Being a father evidently has impacted Julian Edelman’s sense of humor.

Thursday proved to be a busy morning of Instagram activity for the New England Patriots, highlighted by Tom Brady’s intense post which featured a thought-provoking proverb. Edelman’s caption for his latest photo was much more light-hearted and played into his squirrel moniker.

We’ll have wait and see if rookie pass rusher Chase Winovich will give Edelman any grief for his weak jokes.

The Patriots’ offseason will come to an end July 25 when the reigning Super Bowl champions kick off training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images