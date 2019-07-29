Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics replaced one All-Star point guard with another this summer by bringing in Kemba Walker following the departure of Kyrie Irving.

C’s fans should be excited about Walker for a number of reasons, but it sounds like he’s rather excited himself.

The former Charlotte Hornets star was back home in Harlem Saturday at the famous Rucker Park speaking against gun violence. The community remains close to Walker’s heart, and he emphasized this when speaking with Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. Saturday’s event was in honor of Kevin Shaw Jr., a close friend of Walker’s who was killed due to violence.

“We’re trying to promote stopping violence,” Walker told Winfield. “You know how it can get in these communities. This is just one little step to getting closer to stopping violence as much as we can.”

Walker noted that he was “heavy in the community” in Charlotte, but it was time for a new chapter in his career. But what led him to Boston?

“I think it was more so about the fit. It’s a perfect fit,” Walker said. “(Irving) left, so there was an open spot for me. Great young talent, and they wanted me. When you have interest and when you feel wanted, that’s what people want. … I just try to play basketball and win games. That’s really it. Try to win games as much as possible.”

The 29-year-old’s mentality will certainly be welcome in Boston after last year’s roller coaster season.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images