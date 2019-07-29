Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Have the Boston Red Sox finally turned the proverbial corner?

The folks in charge of ESPN’s Major League Baseball power rankings certainly believe so.

Alex Cora’s club sat in the No. 10 spot in The Mothership’s Week 16 rankings after losing two of three to the lowly Baltimore Orioles. But after taking two of three from the Tampa Bay Ray and three of four from the American League East-leading New York Yankees, Boston rose to the No. 5 spot in ESPN’s latest power rankings.

(You can click here to view the full power rankings.)

From Steve Richards:

“The surge of Boston’s offense over the past month and a half can be traced in large part to manager Alex Cora inserting Rafael Devers into the No. 2 hole. Since June 25, when Devers took over the second spot in Boston’s lineup, he’s second in MLB in average (.381), OPS (1.201) and runs (31), while leading the majors in RBIs (34) and extra-base hits (27) over 27 games since. As a team, the Red Sox lead baseball in average (.312), OPS (.916) and runs per game (7.3) since the move.”

Boston now is nine games back of the Yankees for first place in the division and one game behind the Oakland Athletics for the final A.L. Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox are off Monday before opening a three-game series with the Rays on Tuesday night.

First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images