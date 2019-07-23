Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’ve been wondering what the “Space Jam 2” uniforms will look like in the upcoming sequel, you’re in luck.

Kind of.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted to Instagram story to celebrate “Taco Tuesday” while filming the movie. He’s wearing a towel over the Toon Squad uniform, but fans can get a small glimpse of what’s to come.

Take a look:

While it doesn’t look like the original uniform Michael Jordan donned back in 1996, these still look pretty sharp.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images