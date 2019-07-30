Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Le’Veon Bell isn’t too big to say he’s sorry… to some people.

The New York Jets running back used Twitter on Monday to apologize to fantasy-football owners who drafted him in 2018. Bell sat out the entirety of last season after failing to agree to a long-term contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, costing fantasy owners, especially those who drafted him in the early rounds, a shot at glory.

“this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all,” Bell wrote. “… but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈.”

Bell is a two-time first-team All-Pro running back and also earned three Pro Bowl appearances prior to his holdout.

He joined the Jets in March as a free agent on a four-year, $52.5 million contract, which could reach $61 million through incentives. Whether he’ll post gaudy numbers with the Jets, as he did previously, remains to be seen, but at least he’s considering fantasy owners’ emotions this season.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images