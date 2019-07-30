Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter has had quite the offseason.

From hanging out with Tacko Fall, discussing the upcoming season and eating enormous amounts of food, the newest member of the Boston Celtics frontcourt certainly has shown how entertaining he can be. Just when we thought we’d seen it all, Kanter decided to throw another curveball.

After previously stating that he had wanted to try professional wrestling following his basketball career, the Turkish big man got a chance to give it a shot with the help of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. Kanter teamed up with Page and theScore to create a mini-documentary of the NBA center transforming into “Enes The Menace.”

Check out the video (which includes a bit of NSFW language) here, courtesy of theScore:

No centers were injured in the making of this project (we hope).

For those concerned, not to worry. The Celtics are on board.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images