Liverpool eased to a 6-0 win at Tranmere Rovers on Thursday in the teams’ first preseason game of the summer.

We start our pre-season off with a W 👊#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/GBOlbaj6cU — LFC USA (@LFCUSA) July 11, 2019

Nathaniel Clyne, Rhian Brewster (two), Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Bobby Duncan were the goalscorers, as Jurgen Klopp’s side kicked off its seven-game build-up to the campaign in emphatic fashion.

While Twitter was down, @LFCUSA snagged a 6-0 win 😎

Here's everything you may have missed 🔴 pic.twitter.com/acIZPOk3NF — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) July 11, 2019

The manager gave minutes to 23 players at Prenton Park in front of a sell-out crowd for the meeting with the League One team.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com