Liverpool eased to a 6-0 win at Tranmere Rovers on Thursday in the teams’ first preseason game of the summer.
Nathaniel Clyne, Rhian Brewster (two), Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Bobby Duncan were the goalscorers, as Jurgen Klopp’s side kicked off its seven-game build-up to the campaign in emphatic fashion.
The manager gave minutes to 23 players at Prenton Park in front of a sell-out crowd for the meeting with the League One team.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com