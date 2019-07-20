Liverpool Vs. Dortmund: Reds Defeated 3-2 In Friendly At Notre Dame Stadium

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by Borussia Dortmund in their pre-season friendly at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday night.

Harry Wilson found the net with a fine finish to level the early opener by Paco Alcacer but the Bundesliga side won it in the second half courtesy of quickfire strikes from Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen, despite Rhian Brewster’s penalty.

More positively, however, Jürgen Klopp was able to give minutes to 21 players, including the first match action of the summer for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum.