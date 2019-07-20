Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kawhi Leonard may have signed a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, but they weren’t the only team he was interested in during free agency this year.

But some of the teams he reportedly spoke with now apparently are feeling a bit gypped. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on a recent podcast that he’s heard plenty of complaints from teams that were interested in picking up Leonard following the signing.

“I heard complaints from the Lakers that they got played,” Windhorst said.

He also claims the Toronto Raptors weren’t super happy with Leonard, either.

“I heard complaints from the Raptors that Kawhi came in and asked for the sun, the moon, the stars then left them at the altar.”

In all fairness, the Lakers and Raptors do have reason to be upset. But neither team necessarily had any reason to expect Kawhi to land with them, either.

Sure, the Lakers now have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the Raptors are coming off the team’s first-ever NBA Finals championship. That being said, the Lakers should be just fine without Leonard considering the monstrous roster they’ve built during the 2019 offseason. The Raptors, however, are looking at a gaping hole in their roster after losing one of their biggest and best players in free agency.

But as mom always used to say, there’s no use crying over spilled milk.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images