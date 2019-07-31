Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool welcomed a clutch of senior stars back to action Wednesday in Geneva as it rounded off its preseason schedule with a 3-1 win over Lyon.

The night began at the Stade de Geneve with Alisson Becker conceding a third-minute penalty by bringing down Moussa Dembele when attempting to recover the ball after it had slipped from his grasp. Memphis Depay converted the resulting spot kick.

Alisson mistake ➡️ Memphis Depay penalty goal Watch live: https://t.co/hDpwGl1LYw pic.twitter.com/nEzAouSWZq — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) July 31, 2019

The Reds tied the game through Roberto Firmino soon after, though, with the Brazilian finding the net with a smart strike on the turn from a deflected Xherdan Shaqiri cross.

Liverpool then took the lead moments later, as Joachim Andersen inadvertently crashed Ki-Jana Hoever’s delivery into his own goal from eight yards.

If you're gonna score an own goal might as well go top corner 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YpRVYmCG7K — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) July 31, 2019

Harry Wilson extended the advantage early in the second half with a stunning effort from range, as the Reds signed off ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield encounter with Manchester City in style.

