The Major League Baseball trade deadline came and went without the Boston Red Sox making any moves.

Despite the usual swarm of pre-deadline rumors, the defending World Series champions elected to stand pat and go forth with their current roster. The Red Sox were rumored to be after relievers, most notably New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz and San Francisco Giants closer Will Smith.

Boston reportedly also was in on multiple middle-relief arms, including Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Daniel Hudson.

Understandably, the Red Sox remain confident in the players they have.

Red Sox didn’t make a move. Cora: ‘I’m not disappointed … it’s a group that we trust.’ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 31, 2019

Reminder: This is the first year where there will be no Aug. 31 waiver trade deadline. The Red Sox cannot make any trades until the offseason.

That said, the Red Sox will gain reinforcements when rosters expand in September.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images