Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox need a win Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Losers of two straight, the Red Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays in the middle game of their three-game set. Boston began the day nine games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East and two games back of the Oakland Athletics for the final AL wild-card spot.

Alex Cora will turn to right-hander Rick Porcello, while Kevin Cash will counter with righty Andrew Kittredge.

As for the lineups, Michael Chavis will play second base and bat eighth after sitting out the series opener. Sam Travis playing first base and batting sixth is the only other change to the starting nine.

Here’s Boston’s lineup for Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay:

(We’ll add the Rays lineup once it’s released.)

BOSTON RED SOX (59-49)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (9-7, 5.55 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (61-48)

Ji-Man Choi DH

Austin Meadows LF

Travis d’Arnaud C

Nate Lowe 1B

Avisail Garcia RF

Kevin Kiermaier CF

Matt Duffy 3B

Eric Sogard 2B

Willy Adames SS

Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 3.05 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images