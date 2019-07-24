Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool hopes to leave the United States with a bang.

The Reds will face Sporting CP on Wednesday night in New York City at Yankee Stadium in the final stop on their 2019 U.S. tour. Liverpool lost to Borussia Dortmund on Friday and fell to Sevilla on Sunday in their first two USA outings. A setback against Sporting might further disappoint Reds fans in the Big Apple and beyond.

Views 😍 Ready for tonight's action at Yankee Stadium ⚽️⚾️ #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/QJLzZZOaZf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 24, 2019

Liverpool’s lineup will feature UEFA Champions League heroes Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum, who each will appear in the starting lineup for the first time this preseason.

TNT will broadcast Liverpool versus Sporting in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, July 24, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com