Weird Celtics Twitter is, well, weird. But in a good way.

With memes galore, the Boston Celtics online community has managed to post their way to national exposure with the help of Marcus Smart.

The Celtics “spiritual leader,” as Rachel Nichols referred to him, joined ESPN’s “The Jump” on Monday afternoon to discuss playing for Team USA, the difficulty of the 2018-19 season in Boston and of course, Weird Celtics Twitter.

Being the spiritual leader, Smart receives plenty of praise from the Celtics Twitter community. The praise doesn’t come in the form of simple congratulations, however. It’s so much more than that. Want a photoshopped picture of Smart as Captain America? You got it. What about Smart as the centerpiece of a Biblical mural? They’re already way ahead of you.

Personalities like Ryan Herbert or “The Riffs Man,” as he’s known online, lead the way. For instance, Herbert created the nickname “Time Lord,” for rookie Robert Williams shortly after he was selected by Boston with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. It didn’t take long for the nickname to take off. MassLive’s Tom Westerholm chronicled the origins of the nickname with Herbert last October. You can read the piece here.

That is just one of the many tales of WCT. But at the base of all of these hilarious memes, gifs and tweets is a love for basketball, and more specifically those donning Celtics green. With relentless content from the community, players are bound to see it, through the good and the bad. In the words of Celtics Blog’s Andrew Doxy, “Never stop posting.”

Well they didn’t, and Smart clearly noticed. The 25-year-old created a contest to find the best post last week, and unsurprisingly received a flood of responses.

I’m lovin’ all these pics ha ha. Let’s have some fun. Post yours in this thread. Make sure u made em. One with the most rt and fav action gets some autographed swag from me. Here’s my favs so far. pic.twitter.com/lgiQuJhJGb — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 24, 2019

He was asked about the online presence during his appearance on “The Jump” and had a great response.

“It’s exactly that: Weird. You see some of the darndest things on there. Some things make you raise your eyebrow and make you question yourself sometimes. But there’s some things that you see — it’s that pick up that you need. It might be a bad day and you look at it and start laughing.”

Smart’s response should only put him in a better place with the WCT community, if that’s even possible.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images