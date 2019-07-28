Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the MLB trade deadline just days away, the movement is beginning to pick up.

According to the MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets have come to an agreement that will send starting pitcher Marcus Stroman to the Big Apple, pending a medical review.

Toronto reportedly will receive pitching prospects in exchange for the right-hander, per MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand.

Source: The Blue Jays will be receiving pitching prospects from the Mets in the Marcus Stroman deal. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 28, 2019

Stroman, 28, is 6-11 this season with a 2.96 ERA. The New York native has collected 99 strikeouts over 124 2/3 innings pitched.

With two years of team control left on his contract, Stroman serves to be a valuable member of the Mets rotation, if that turns out to be his final destination. Many have speculated that New York’s interest in Stroman was tied to a potential deal involving ace Noah Syndergaard, but according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, that isn’t the case.

As of this moment, #Mets and #Padres are not close to a Syndergaard trade, sources tell The Athletic. So, NYM’s pending acquisition of Stroman appears to be independent of any potential Syndergaard deal. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images