Things didn’t work out for Tyler Thornburg in the American League, but it appears he might be getting another shot in the National League.

According to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford, Thornburg is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league deal.

“According to a major league source, Thornburg has signed on with the Dodgers via a minor-league deal,” Bradford wrote. “Despite the agreement taking place prior to the All-Star break, the righty has yet to appear in a minor-league game for any of Los Angeles’ affiliates.”

It’s been, well, bumpy for Thornburg the last few seasons.

After becoming one of the premier eighth-inning arms in the big leagues while with the Brewers in 2016, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox in the deal that sent Travis Shaw to Milwaukee. Thoracic outlet syndrome essentially derailed Thornburg’s career, causing him to miss all of 2017 and a good chunk of 2018. He made Boston’s roster out of camp this season, but things never panned out for the right-hander, and he was released earlier this month.

With 2016 in mind, there is still some upside for Thornburg if a team is willing to take a chance. When working, he has a nice mid-90s fastball and a decent breaking ball — but the caveat here, of course, is “when working,” and things did not often work for him this season.

Another ex-Sox reliver, Joe Kelly, signed with the Dodgers this past offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images