For a good chunk of the season, it seemed almost an inevitability that Madison Bumgarner would be on the move this summer.

The San Francisco Giants ace is on the final year of his contract, and the Giants were not expected to compete to make the playoffs this season, setting the lefty up to be one of the more coveted arms on the market. Bumgarner submitted a trade list earlier this season in anticipation of the move.

But, curveball, the Giants have been on fire, winning 16-of-19 to climb back into the race in the National League West, and further dwindling the possibility Bumgarner will be on the move.

Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the belief is that the 29-year-old will stay put.

Few see MadBum going anywhere now. Things can change in a hurry but this is typical from rival exec: “No way Giants can sell, they’re on fire.” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 23, 2019

Bumgarner is 5-7 with a 3.65 ERA this season.

