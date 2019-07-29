Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox might be after one of the best closers in baseball, but it’s going to cost them.

Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that the Red Sox are confident they can make an “impactful move” before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The MLB insider speculated that New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz would be a great fit for Boston, both because of the need he would fill and because of his minimal salary.

Olney doubled down on that take Monday morning, adding that Boston believes it can make a significant “bullpen move.” He even offered the potential framework of a Red Sox-Diaz trade.

Olney ins’t the only in-the-know reporter who is tying Diaz to the Red Sox. The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham shared a similar sentiment over the weekend, with he and Peter Gammons both noting that Diaz and Red Sox manager Alex Cora share a mutual admiration. Cora, as you might recall, managed Diaz in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

So, what would Diaz bring to the Red Sox?

The Puerto Rican is a year removed from one of the greatest seasons for a closer in baseball history. In 73 appearances for the Seattle Mariners, the hard-throwing right-hander posted a sparking 1.96 ERA to go along with 57 saves, good for second most in a single season in MLB history.

But Diaz was traded to the New York Mets during the offseason, and his transition to the National League has been anything but smooth. Still just 25 years old, Diaz is 1-6 with a 4.95 ERA to go along with 23 saves in 44 appearances for the lowly Mets.

If Olney is accurate in his speculation, it appears Diaz’s rough season hasn’t lowered his value on the trade market. And that would make sense, as his age and obvious talent suggest an inevitable turnaround.

Could a reunion with Cora be just what Diaz needs? Perhaps, but it’s a variable Boston nevertheless must consider before potentially trading away top-notch prospects.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images