FOXBORO, Mass. — With four practices in the books at New England Patriots training camp, it’s time to check in with the team’s 10 2019 draft picks to see how they’re faring thus far.

WR N’Keal Harry (first round)

On Day 1 of training camp Thursday morning, Harry caught a goal-line slant for a touchdown, using his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame to wall off cornerback Jason McCourty. Two days later, he gained separation from J.C. Jackson in the end zone to haul in a back-shoulder throw from Brian Hoyer. On Sunday, he used that large body lay a downfield block on Stephon Gilmore, spring Brandon Bolden for a big gain down the sideline.

Harry hasn’t been the most consistent receiver in camp — that honor belongs to veteran newcomer Maurice Harris — but his play offers a preview of what the Patriots will expect from the highly touted first-rounder this season.

“N’Keal, he’s going to be a great guy,” Jackson said Saturday. “I feel like he’s got to just keep working — come out here and work and compete — and I think he’ll contribute a lot this year.”

Harry also has received individualized daily instruction from Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, joining the offensive masterminds for several small-group side sessions during the first week of camp.

“I take a lot of pride in the way and the effort I put (in) when I’m out on the field,” the former Arizona State star said Sunday, “and that’s something that I feel like gives me a big advantage out there.”

CB Joejuan Williams (second round)

Williams hasn’t had a particularly impressive start to camp. The 6-foot-4 corner whom the Patriots traded up to select this spring is running with the second unit and has yet to record a pass breakup or interception. He has endured some glaring coverage slip-ups, most notably the long touchdown he surrendered to Phillip Dorsett on Friday.

It’s far too early to make any judgments on Williams, but he must raise his game if he wants playing time in the Patriots’ loaded cornerback group.

DE Chase Winovich (third round)

There hasn’t been much to report thus far on Winovich, who has yet to make any appearances on the first-team defense. Two moments from the Michigan man have stood out, though: He overpowered right tackle Cedrick Lang to help blow up a run play in 11-on-11s and beat Dan Skipper so decisively in a post-practice 1-on-1 that he drew a massive cheer from veteran members of the Patriots’ front seven.

“It’s been an experience, for sure,” Winovich said Sunday. “Like anything else, you put yourself in a new environment, and that’s when you grow. I’m having to do different techniques than I did in college, which you can just see out on the field. But luckily for me, I’ve got a great coaching staff and a lot of great teammates and great role models to look (up to) and model my game after and pick their brain. So I’m in a great position.”

RB Damien Harris (third round)

With Sony Michel sitting out the first two camp practices and staying out of full-team work Saturday and Sunday, Harris has gotten plenty of run so far, both as a rusher and as a pass-catcher. He caught three passes in 11-on-11s on Friday and got a couple of shots at the end zone Sunday during a goal-line rushing drill. Linebacker Christian Sam blasted him behind the line on one carry, but he scored on the other.

Harris, who’s also been active during special teams periods, looks like a player who can contribute in multiple ways as a rookie. Expect a heavy workload for him once preseason games begin.

OT Yodny Cajuste (third round)

Cajuste has yet to participate in or even attend practice as he recovers from offseason quad surgery. The West Virginia product currently is on the non-football list.

OT Hjalte Froholdt (fourth round)

Brian Schwenke’s retirement bumped Froholdt, who’s played both guard and center in camp, up a slot in the depth chart. At this point, the Denmark native projects as the team’s secondary interior O-line backup behind fourth-year pro Ted Karras.

QB Jarrett Stidham (fourth round)

He’s still the clear No. 3 behind seasoned vets Brady and Hoyer, but Stidham has performed better than most Patriots rookie QBs do in their first training camp. His best stretch to date came in the waning moments of Friday’s practice when he completed each of his final five passes to five different receivers, including a picture-perfect strike to James White on a wheel route.

“I thought he had his best day today,” tight end Matt LaCosse said after that practice. “He made a throw on a wheel route that was really impressive. … I’ve been very impressed. I know this is a tough offense to learn, so I think each day we’re going to see him improve.”

We should note Stidham also threw three interceptions earlier in Friday’s session, and like many young QBs, he has a tendency to hold onto the ball too long. He also has attempted just two total passes in 11-on-11s in each of the last two practices. (For context, Brady and Hoyer both hit double digits on Sunday.)

Hoyer doesn’t appear to be in any danger of losing his backup job at the moment, but there’s a lot to like about Stidham’s game.

“There’s a lot to improve on,” Stidham acknowledged Sunday. “Every facet of my game. I’m coming into a situation and just trying to learn as much as I can, trying to stack days together and not make the same mistake twice.”

DL Byron Cowart (fifth round)

Cowart suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury during Friday’s practice, left the field early and hasn’t practiced since.

P Jake Bailey (fifth round)

Bailey’s displayed some undeniably impressive leg strength and hang time during camp. He’s also split kickoff responsibilities with Stephen Gostkowski and shared holding duties with incumbent punter Ryan Allen. Allen, who successfully held off undrafted challenger Corey Bojorquez last summer, has his work cut out for him.

CB Ken Webster (seventh round)

Webster, who’s currently on the physically unable to perform list, is one of several injured players who’ve been running through conditioning drills on a separate field during practice. That group also includes wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas and safety Nate Ebner.

Some undrafted rookies of note:

WR Jakobi Meyers: Has stood out positively in camp despite catching just one pass in 11-on-11 drills … Made highlight-reel catch during 4-on-4s on Thursday … Included in multiple side sessions with Brady and McDaniels and has seen reps with the first-team offense … By our estimation, the best bet of any UDFA to crack the 53-man roster

WR Ryan Davis: Very quick … Over-the-shoulder touchdown grab vs. Williams on Thursday was one of best catches of camp thus far … Took punt return reps on Sunday … No work with first-team offense

WR Gunner Olszewski: Caught three passes from Brady in 2-on-2s on Thursday and three from Hoyer in two-minute drill on Sunday … Surprisingly good hands and instincts for a converted Division 2 cornerback (Bemidji State) … Gotten plenty of kick and punt return reps

TE Andrew Beck: Patriots seem to view him more as a fullback/H-back than a tight end … Zero targets so far in any competitive passing drill

CB D’Angelo Ross: Had a nice pass breakup in 2-on-2s on Thursday

