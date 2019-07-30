Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If there’s anything we’ve learned over the last few days, it’s that the New York Yankees probably won’t win a World Series with such appalling starting pitching.

Between Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, CC Sabathia and Domingo German, all but German more or less got torched by the Boston Red Sox offense over the weekend.

Even before losing their series to the Sox, maybe the league’s worst-kept secret is that the Yankees are willing to do just about anything to get an adequate starting pitcher, and it seems they’re willing to part with quite a bit to make that happen.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, a handful of notable Yankees prospects/big league ready players, except for Gleyber Torres, could be considered in a trade.

Teams, trying to take advantage of Yankees’ SP need, have asked for Gleyber Torres. Not shockingly, he seems to be off limits. NYY sees possible trade chips as Garcia (but probably only for Noah), Frazier, Andujar plus others at lower levels. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2019

Teams that are rebuilding but have quality starting pitchers to trade hold all the cards here, so for the Yankees to get someone like Noah Syndergaard, they’ll likely have to send back a pretty hefty return.

With that in mind, the Yankees have been among the league’s best teams this season, despite injuries and routine ineptitude from their starters. So you really couldn’t blame them for going all in to try and land a starter.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images