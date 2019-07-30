The Boston Celtics underwent some serious changes to their frontcourt this summer with the departures of Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

Boston added the likes of Enes Kanter and French big man Vincent Poirier to go along with Daniel Theis and Robert Williams. According to director of player personnel Austin Ainge, the Celtics are high on their new-look depth chart, specifically in terms of Williams and Poirier.

Williams, or Time Lord as he’s affectionately called by the Celtics community, averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 32 games during his rookie season, but Ainge told Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb they’re excited for what the future has in store for the Texas A&M product.

“Robert is super talented and he does a lot of things that are special and unique,” Ainge told Robb. “As with every young player, we’re just trying to help him with consistency. If he can play his best more consistently, he’s going to be a very good player. We’re just trying to develop those habits and help him become a more consistent player, earn minutes and help us out. We’re very high on him, not only his long-term future, but this year. He will have a chance to fight for minutes.”

One of the players Williams will be competing for minutes with is Poirier, whom Boston had been scouting overseas for a “few years,” according to Ainge. Despite a lack of NBA experience, the Celtics are excited about the 7-footer as well.

“We’ve been scouting (Poirier) for a few years,” Ainge said. “In my opinion, when he had the move to Baskonia two years ago, he really improved very rapidly. They did a great job with him in development. He really improved and has become a very good player. This year, we obviously started talking with him and his agent throughout the season and we’re excited that he chose to sign with us. As far as his game, he’s really big. He’s 7-foot-1 in shoes. He’s athletic, he rolls really well and he’s a presence at the rim. He’s a good rebounder so he’s a big physical active player.”

Boston enters training camp with 18 players, meaning they’ll be a solid fight for the 15th and final roster spot, in addition to the frontcourt’s battle for minutes.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images