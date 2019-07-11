Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics summer league team is 3-0 heading into their fourth and final “regular season” game in Las Vegas on Thursday night, but one player has stood above the rest. Literally.

Tacko Fall mania has seemingly taken over the Las Vegas Summer League, with fans at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion going crazy over the 7-foot-6 center. Even with the departure of Guerschon Yabusele, Fall’s future with the Celtics is still relatively unknown. Boston reportedly has no plans of adding the big man to its roster just yet, but there’s still plenty of upside with the UCF product.

One NBA scout agrees, telling Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald how great the risk-reward scenario really is.

“I’m still stunned that no one even spent a late second round pick on this guy,” the scout told Bulpett. “The risk-reward upside is phenomenal.”

It’s a valid point. Fall can bring a unique skillset off the bench that no other player can. His sheer size makes it difficult for opponents to get to the hoop or run a sound offense. If there’s an opening at the end of the roster, which there happens to be in Boston, why not at least consider filling it with Fall?

Similar to any roster transaction, there are pros and cons of bringing Fall aboard, but Celtics fans would likely love it if the big man got a shot in Boston.

