Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Take a good look at this Boston Red Sox team, because it might look different in a week — for better or worse.

The Red Sox took of three from the Tampa Bay Rays this week, setting the stage for a pivotal four-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Boston will begin the series two games out of the second American League Wild Card spot and 11 games out of first place in the AL East.

Obviously, this puts the 56-47 Red Sox in a tricky spot with the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline fast approaching.

Will Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski buy? Will he sell? Will he stand pat? How Boston performs against New York will go a long way toward determining what happens come deadline day.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Ricky Doyle discussed those topics and many more — including the embarrassing mess in the eighth inning Wednesday — in the latest edition of the “NESN Red Sox Podcast.”

Click the link in the tweet below to listen to this week’s episode:

New NESN Red Sox Podcast: @TheRickyDoyle & @DakRandallNESN talk the Sox stretch of games vs the Yankees & Rays plus the MLB Trade Deadline. Follow NESN Podcasts at https://t.co/HbwxHSLo4A -Stinker series vs O's

-Nathan Eovaldi bullpen debut

-Mookie on the block?

-AL Wild Card — NESN (@NESN) July 25, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images