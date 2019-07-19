Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Critics of the NFL’s supplementary discipline process won’t be happy with the league’s findings as it pertains to Tyreek Hill.

The NFL announced Friday that Hill won’t be suspended after the league failed to find sufficient evidence the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy regarding allegations Hill hit his young son.

“Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy,” the league’s statement reads. “Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City’s training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.”

In April, audio surfaced of a conversation between Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espizona, discussing their 3-year-old son’s broken arm. In the conversation, Espinoza accused Hill of hurting the child asking him “Why did he say daddy did it?”

Hill denied it all, and after Espinoza claimed the child was scared of his father, Hill replied by telling Espinoza “You need to be terrified of me, too, dumb b—-.”

In its statement, the NFL did say it would “take all appropriate steps” if the law enforcement finds more evidence against Hill.