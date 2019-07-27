Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Daniels no longer plays in Green Bay, but the Packers still will be seeing quite a bit of their now-former defensive lineman.

After playing the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Packers, Daniels surprisingly was released Wednesday, just one day ahead of the team’s first training camp practice. The 30-year-old didn’t reside on the open market for very long, as he officially signed with the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

The Lions initially didn’t appear to be on Daniels’ radar as football media members and fans alike projected where the 2017 Pro Bowler could wind up. Other teams reportedly offered Daniels richer deals, but Detroit presented two key selling points.

The #Lions gave DL Mike Daniels a 1-year deal worth $9.1M with $7.8M guaranteed… and of the 13 teams who called, four other teams were willing to do that deal or better. But the former #Packers star wanted to play for coach Matt Patricia… and stay in the division. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2019

It’s tough to blame Daniels for wanting to play under Patricia. The second-year head coach is one of the sharpest defensive minds in the league and should be able to help Daniels return to form following his forgettable 2018 season. That said, initial reports regarding Daniels’ free agency claimed the DT was interested in joining a Super Bowl contender, and it’s tough to envision the Lions as legitimate contenders for the Lombardi Trophy in 2019.

One has to imagine Daniels already has Oct. 14 circled on his calendar, as Week 5 will be his first chance to take down Aaron Rodgers when the Lions visit the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images