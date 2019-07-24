Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for more annoying takes from Nick Wright?

No? Well, too bad.

As you probably know by now, the “First Things First” co-host haaates Boston sports, especially the Celtics. He and his definitely fake hair also love to rag on the New England Patriots — a trend that continued Wednesday morning.

Wright ranked his top seven quarterbacks entering the 2019 season and, in what should not come as a surprise, he put Tom Brady at No. 5.

“The greatest quarterback of all time, this is not disrespectful to Tom Brady,” Wright said. “He’s the only 42-year-old ever that would be in the top 50, let alone the top five. But last year he was carried, at times, by the running game, by the defense, by the coaching staff. I still trust Tom Brady in the biggest spots as much as — or more — as anybody, but I think five is where he belongs over the course of the season.”

The 7 best quarterbacks for the 2019 season (via @getnickwright): 1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Aaron Rodgers

3. Drew Brees

4. Russell Wilson

5. Tom Brady

6. Andrew Luck

7. Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/hyUtcWVlQI — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 24, 2019

OK, that might have been a fair take.

But his hair still is fake!

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images