The Charlotte Hornets will regret the sign-and-trade deal, which netted them Terry Rozier.

That’s the opinion of an anonymous NBA Eastern Conference executive, who said in an offseason survey ESPN’s Tim Bontemps published Wednesday that Charlotte’s acquisition of the point guard is going to be a “disaster” for the team. The Boston Celtics on July 6 traded Rozier and a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Hornets in exchange for Kemba Walker and a second-round pick in that year’s draft. The Hornets assume Rozier’s three-year, $58 million contract with hopes he’ll replace Walker, who had decided to leave the team in free agency.

ESPN’s survey pegged Rozier’s move to the Hornets as the third-worst transaction of the NBA offseason, and the executive didn’t mince words in slamming Charlotte’s judgement.

“I thought that was a huge overpay without enough short term to justify it,” the executive said. “I think that’s going to be a disaster to be a bottom-end team and throw that money around. I don’t see how that’s going to work out.”

This assessment is similar to those of ESPN NBA insiders Bontemps and Dave McMenamin, who wrote July 10 the Hornets’ acquisition of Rozier was the most questionable offseason move so far.

Not only will Rozier have to run the Hornets’ offense in 2019-20. He also will have to prove doubters wrong, if he can.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images