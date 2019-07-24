FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots added more tight end help one day before training camp officially opens.
The Patriots, who had an open spot on their 90-man roster, signed veteran tight end Lance Kendricks on Wednesday, a source confirmed to NESN.com. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound tight end caught 19 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown last season with the Green Bay Packers. He has 241 career receptions for 2,505 yards with 19 touchdowns since being selected by the then-St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
Kendricks, 31, joins Matt Lacosse, Stephen Anderson, Ben Watson, Andrew Beck and Ryan Izzo on the Rob Gronkowski-less Patriots tight end depth chart. Gronkowski retired this offseason.
Watson is suspended for the first four weeks of the 2019 season. The Patriots cut tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in the spring.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images