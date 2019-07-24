Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots added more tight end help one day before training camp officially opens.

The Patriots, who had an open spot on their 90-man roster, signed veteran tight end Lance Kendricks on Wednesday, a source confirmed to NESN.com. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound tight end caught 19 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown last season with the Green Bay Packers. He has 241 career receptions for 2,505 yards with 19 touchdowns since being selected by the then-St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Kendricks, 31, joins Matt Lacosse, Stephen Anderson, Ben Watson, Andrew Beck and Ryan Izzo on the Rob Gronkowski-less Patriots tight end depth chart. Gronkowski retired this offseason.

Watson is suspended for the first four weeks of the 2019 season. The Patriots cut tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in the spring.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images