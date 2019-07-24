Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t have started the most crucial stretch of their schedule any better, and they’ll look to make it three in a row Wednesday afternoon in Florida.

The Red Sox will try to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays in a very early weekday matinee at Tropicana Field. Whether you’re stuck in the office or you’re lucky enough to be on summer vacation, you can watch every pitch of the series finale with NESNgo.

All you have to do is go to NESNgo.com and enter your cable provider login information to catch the action. You also can download the NESNgo app for your phone or tablet in the Apple Store or on Google Play.

Here’s all the info you need to watch Wednesday’s game on NESN or NESNgo.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 12:10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream: NESNgo.com, NESNgo iOS app, NESNgo Google Play app

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images