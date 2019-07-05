Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tedy Bruschi is recovering Friday after suffering a second stroke on Thursday, and it didn’t take long for the New England Patriots to respond.

Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft released a statement on behalf of the team Friday afternoon, wishing the former Patriots linebacker well in his recovery.

“While shocked to hear of his recent stroke … we are relieved to learn that he recognized the early symptoms and immediately sought and received treatment,” the statement says. “On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, we extend our love, thoughts and prays to Tedy and the Bruschi family while we wish him godspeed in a complete recovery.”

Statement from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Tedy Bruschi: pic.twitter.com/RmLdlg5tLw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 5, 2019

Bruschi suffered his first stroke just three days after participating in the 2005 Pro Bowl. Since then, he’s been a fierce advocate for early detection of strokes and has shared his story with thousands of people.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images