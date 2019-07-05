Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just when we thought the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes possibly were about to end, there’s some new developments that suggest we won’t know where the NBA Finals MVP will sign for another day.

Contrary to beliefs by many insiders, including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, FS1’s Cris Carter reported that a decision from Leonard is not expected on Friday, as the forward weighs his options between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

But that wasn’t the only interesting nugget to come from Carter. He also reported that, contrary to many reports, that Leonard is seeking more than just a one- or two-year deal that would set him up for another major pay day in a couple of seasons.

#KawhiUpdate: After looking like we would find out today, we will not. Kawhi is still undecided & is not going to finalize his decision today. Also, contrary to other reports, Kawhi is NOT interested in signing a 1 or 2 year deal. When he signs, it will be a long term contract. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 5, 2019

Perhaps the fact that Leonard is searching for a much more long-term home than we originally thought explains why a decision has not yet come.

Leonard’s decision no doubt can change the entire landscape of the NBA. If he stays with the Raptors, they remain a power in the Eastern Conference. A move to the Lakers would create an instant favorite with LeBron James and Anthony Davis also in the purple and gold. Should Kawhi go to the Clippers, it would only make the Western Conference that much deeper, while creating an opening for a new power in the East.

So it should come as no surprise that basketball fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for a decision.

