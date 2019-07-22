Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Training camp is just days away and Patriots fans soon will get a look at the defending Super Bowl champions as they prepare to begin the 2019 season.

New England opens camp and will hold its first practice July 25, and reportedly will be missing two key offensive players who will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Notable players that have been placed on PUP to begin training camp, per source:

* Texans DE JJ Watt

* Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins

* Patriots RB Sony Michel

* Patriots WR Demaryius Thomas — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 21, 2019

Sony Michel underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in the offseason. He missed all of last year’s training camp and three games for the Patriots due to a knee ailment. The 2018 first-round pick proved to be a crucial part of New England’d offense, catching 63.6 percent of his passes, totaling 931 rushing yards and finding the end zone six times in 13 games.

He also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown in 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Demaryius Thomas is recovering from a torn Achilles he sustained in Week 16 last season as a member of the Texans. He was cut by Houston in February after playing in just seven games before the Patriots signed him to a one-year deal in April. It’s unsure when Thomas will be cleared to resume football activities.

This is the second time Thomas has torn his Achilles. The 31-year-old suffered the same injury during his rookie campaign while with the Denver Broncos. He returned from in six months, but there’s no telling how he’ll recover a second time around.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images