LOUDON, N.H. — Kyle Busch shouldn’t have much to complain about.

He has four wins this season, is first in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings and finished eighth in Sunday’s Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He also has a championship on his resume and is, you know, one of the best drivers of all time.

Alas, “Rowdy” remains the grumpiest man in motorsports.

Busch led a race-high 118 laps Sunday afternoon, but fell back in the pack early in Stage 3 after hitting the wall in Turn 2. Cautions, skill and speed allowed the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to power his No. 18 Toyota back into the top 10, but he, like the rest of the field, had to watch Kevin Harvick earn his first win of the season.

But Busch believes that, were it not for NASCAR’s new rules package, he would’ve been the one who lifted the lobster at the Magic Mile.

Check this out:

Of course, this is far from the first time Busch has complained about the new package, which is designed to make it more difficult for drivers to run away and hide during races. In fact, Busch has ripped NASCAR since the package was announced in February.

Maybe he has a point, maybe he doesn’t. Maybe he’s just ticked off that well-funded drivers with the best equipment, such as himself, no longer can sleepwalk to top-10 finishes.

In any case, Busch continues to be one of the most polarizing (and undeniably entertaining) drivers in the sport.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images