Obduel Herrera’s season officially is over.

The Philadelphia Phillies center fielder has been suspended from Major League Baseball for 85 games after being arrested on May 27 in Atlantic City for domestic violence, violating the league’s Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy in the process. The charges against Herrera were dropped Wednesday after Herrera’s girlfriend, the subject of the alleged violence, chose not to pursue charges against him.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement Friday announcing Herrera’s unpaid suspension from the league for the remainder of 2019.

Herrera accepted the punishment in his own statement Friday afternoon, calling the alleged behavior “inappropriate.”

“I’ve taken meaningful steps to assure that nothing like this will ever happen again. I have learned from this experience, and I have grown as a person. I apologize to the Phillies’ organization, my teammates and all my fans. I look forward to rejoining the Phillies once my suspension is served and to continuing to work on being a better partner, teammate and person.”

As a condition of the dismissal, Herrera must complete counseling within 60 days of the ruling. With 74 games left in the 2019 season, the outfielder’s suspension will bleed into the 2020 season.

