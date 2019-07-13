The Boston Red Sox have added some depth to their starting rotation.
The team announced Saturday that it has acquired right-handed pitcher Andrew Cashner and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor-league infielder Noelberth Romero and minor-league outfielder Elio Prado.
Cashner puts the Red Sox’s 40-man roster at 40.
With Nathan Eovaldi on his way to the bullpen, Boston’s rotation was in need of a fifth starter to take the mound on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Cashner may be that man. Cashner has a 9-3 record with a 3.83 ERA this season. He has a 1.41 ERA with 0 HR allowed in his last 5 starts, having thrown 6.0+ innings in each of them.
The 32-year-old is signed through next season, and is scheduled to make $10 million next season.
Romero, 17, made his professional debut this season with the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League Red Sox2. The right-handed hitter has appeared in 29 games, making 22 starts at third base, five at second base, and two at shortstop. He is batting .264 (29-for-110) with two home runs, drawing 11 walks against 20 strikeouts.
Prado, 17, also made his professional debut this season with the DSL Red Sox2, batting .303 (37-for-122) with three home runs in 33 games. He has made 18 starts in center field, seven in right field, and six in left field. The right-handed hitter has scored 26 runs with 26 RBI, adding nine stolen bases with 20 walks and 21 strikeouts.
