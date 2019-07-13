Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have added some depth to their starting rotation.

The team announced Saturday that it has acquired right-handed pitcher Andrew Cashner and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor-league infielder Noelberth Romero and minor-league outfielder Elio Prado.

Cashner puts the Red Sox’s 40-man roster at 40.

The #RedSox today acquired RHP Andrew Cashner and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor league INF Noelberth Romero and minor league OF Elio Prado. Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 40. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2019

With Nathan Eovaldi on his way to the bullpen, Boston’s rotation was in need of a fifth starter to take the mound on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Cashner may be that man. Cashner has a 9-3 record with a 3.83 ERA this season. He has a 1.41 ERA with 0 HR allowed in his last 5 starts, having thrown 6.0+ innings in each of them.

The Red Sox have acquired RHP Andrew Cashner from the Orioles. He has a 1.41 ERA with 0 HR allowed in his last 5 starts, having thrown 6.0+ innings in each of them. Since the start of April, he has a 2.75 ERA in 9 starts against teams that entered today with a winning record. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 13, 2019

The 32-year-old is signed through next season, and is scheduled to make $10 million next season.

Romero, 17, made his professional debut this season with the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League Red Sox2. The right-handed hitter has appeared in 29 games, making 22 starts at third base, five at second base, and two at shortstop. He is batting .264 (29-for-110) with two home runs, drawing 11 walks against 20 strikeouts.

Prado, 17, also made his professional debut this season with the DSL Red Sox2, batting .303 (37-for-122) with three home runs in 33 games. He has made 18 starts in center field, seven in right field, and six in left field. The right-handed hitter has scored 26 runs with 26 RBI, adding nine stolen bases with 20 walks and 21 strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images