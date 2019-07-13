Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tremont Waters took the court with a heavy heart Saturday.

The Boston Celtics draft pick suited up and started in the C’s summer league quarterfinal game against the Memphis Grizzlies just two days after the death of his father.

Edward Waters Jr., was found dead of a reported suicide in a West Haven, Conn. hotel on Thursday. He was 49.

The younger Waters decided to play less than 48 hours later in Las Vegas, and his wrote a message on his sneakers in tribute of his late father.

Tremont Waters wrote a message on his sneakers in memory of his father, who passed away on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/glKI7y0G6A — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 13, 2019

Waters grew up in New Haven, Conn., splitting his high school career between the South Kent School and Notre-Dame-West Haven, earning Gatorade Player of the Year at the latter, before heading to LSU. His family often refers to themselves as “Team Waters.”

Waters recently signed a two-way contract with the Celtics, and despite being an undersized guard, shows a good amount of upside for the 51st selection of the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images