A sitting out the last two games, birthday boy Andrew Benintendi had himself a day against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Benny went 4-for-5 in the contest, coming a home run short of hitting for the cycle.

Benny giving us the gift of a 4-hit night on his own birthday! So generous! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Xu4CX8KjZ0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 7, 2019

After the game, the now 26-year-old told NESN’s Guerin Austin he spent plenty of time during his two days off making adjustments.

“Just getting back to the little things, getting the cage and taking a lot of swings,,” he said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So just trying to simplify things and just basically start over. And today, the results were alright but it wasn’t about the results. It was about me trying to work on my swing.”

And he’s hopeful his success will continue beyond the upcoming All-Star break.

“It’s nice just to get confidence going into the break and hopefully keep it going in the second half (of the season),” he said.

Here are some more notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:

— Benintendi wasn’t the only Boston player to come just short of hitting for the cycle. Mookie Betts was also one home run away from accomplishing the feat, going 3-for-5 in Saturday’s game.

— The Red Sox and the Tigers have waited out six hours and nine minutes-worth of rain delays over the last two days. (Saturday’s rain delay lasted four hours and five minutes. Friday’s rain delay lasted two hours and four minutes.)

— Boston’s recent stretch of first inning magic continued Saturday, with Betts leading off the game with a triple. The Sox did not have an extra-base hit from their leadoff hitter in the first through their first 87 games of the season but have done so in back-to-back games.

Red Sox didn’t have an XBH by their lead off hitter in the 1st inning in the first 87 games They now have 2 in the last 2 games — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) July 7, 2019

— The Red Sox recorded 13 hits in 3 1/3 innings against Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann.

— Mookie Betts joined some pretty elite company after scoring his 75th run of the season during Saturday’s game. He is just the fifth player in MLB history to score 75 or more runs before the All-Star break in three separate seasons, joining the likes of Rickey Henderson and Ted Williams.

.@mookiebetts is the first AL player since Rickey Henderson (’82, ’85, ’86) to score 75+ runs in a half in 3 different seasons. — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 7, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images