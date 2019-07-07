Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox have just one game left to play before the 2019 All-Star break. And after a thrilling 10-6 win Saturday night, manager Alex Cora hopes Boston can maintain the momentum and enter the break in a positive way.

“We’ll come here tomorrow and take care of business and finish on a strong note and enjoy the next four days,” he said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

