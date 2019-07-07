Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox close out their three-game set against the Detroit Tigers with a Sunday matinee staring David Price on the mound.

Price is 6-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 89 strikeouts across 15 starts this season. He’ll square off against Gregory Soto, who is 0-2 with an 8.06 ERA and 16 strikeouts across seven games and six starts in 2019.

First pitch from Comerica Park is slated for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images