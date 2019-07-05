Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox dug themselves into an early hole on Thursday night, trailing 6-1 heading into the sixth inning. But that’s when Boston’s bats woke up.

A six-run inning put Boston back on top 7-6, only to have the Toronto Blue Jays tie the game in the eighth. They say to stick with what works, so Alex Cora turned to a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning to get the job done, and Marco Hernandez did just that.

Hernandez batted for Sandy Leon with one out in the ninth and smacked a go-ahead solo home run that would ultimately prove to be the game-winning run. Hernandez is the latest Red Sox pinch-hitter in a long line of impressive performances so far this season.

Boston pinch-hitters are batting .417 (20-for-48) with five doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI’s and 11 runs. The consistency of Boston’s bench has been remarkable over the course of this year, but Thursday night wasn’t Hernandez’s first game-winning hit in a game he didn’t start. The infielder had a walk-off base hit against the Chicago White Sox last week at Fenway Park. He had a simple answer as to how he stays prepared to contribute as a reserve.

“I try to stay positive and try to stay ready the whole day,” Hernandez told NESN’s Guerin Austin after the game. “It’s good to win a series and have a happy flight tonight.”

A happy flight indeed. Thanks to Hernandez’s heroics, Boston escapes Toronto with a series win. They now return to the U.S. for a three-game set with the Detroit Tigers that will take them into next week’s All-Star break.

Here are some other notes from Thursday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

— Until Nathan Eovaldi returns from the injured list, the Red Sox will continue to patch it together when closing games. Cora went with Brandon Workman on Thursday night, who threw two innings and gave up one run on two hits and two walks.

The right-hander threw a season-high 38 pitches. It was only the second time all year he had logged over 30 pitches and the third time he’s thrown multiple innings.

— Rafael Devers got the Sox off on the right foot with a first-inning solo shot. He went 2-for-3 with two walks Thursday, continuing his impressive pace at the plate.

Entering Tuesday, Devers was hitting .556 with six doubles and two home runs since being slotted into the No. 2 hole, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

In six games entering tonight since moving to the No. 2 hole, Devers is hitting . 556 (15-for-27) with a 1.556 OPS, six doubles and two homers. https://t.co/khZ76WU95z — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) July 4, 2019

— The Red Sox now have 26 comeback wins on the season.

Great play by Devers on the run to allow the Red Sox to win, 8-7. Their 26th comeback win of the year. They salvage a series – barely. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 5, 2019

— Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball in Game 1 vs. the Detroit Tigers on Friday. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images