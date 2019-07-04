Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will meet Thursday night at Rogers Centre for the rubber match of a three-game set.

And the only personnel changes for the Red Sox from Wednesday will be in battery.

Sandy Leon will be behind the plate for the finale, with Christian Vazquez serving as the designated hitter. Leon will hit ninth while Vazquez will be in the six-hole. Leon will be catching Hector Velazquez, who is making his eighth start of the season and first since May 18.

With both Leon and Vazquez in the lineup, it’ll be Andrew Benintendi that comes out. J.D. Martinez will play left field as a result, while Brock Holt will hit in the five-spot for the Benintendi.

Velazquez was supposed to be opposed by Marcus Stroman, but Stroman got scratched, forcing the Blue Jays into a bullpen game. Derek Law will be the opener.

Here’s are the lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (45-41)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Hector Velazquez, RHP (1-3, 5.31 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (33-54)

Eric Sogard, RF

Freddy Galvis, SS

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Rowdy Tellez, DH

Teoscar Hernandez, CF

Danny Jansen, C

Brandon Drury, 3B

Derek Law, RHP (0-1, 6.91 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images