Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back to their winning ways Tuesday night when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Alex Cora’s club is fresh off taking three of four against the New York Yankees in a series that followed a two-out-of-three series win against the Rays. Despite the hot stretch, the Red Sox remain nine games out of first place in the American League East and one game out of the final A.L. Wild Card spot.

Boston will turn to lefty David Price, who suffered a tough-luck loss against Tampa in his last start. The Rays will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton, a leading candidate for the A.L. Cy Young Award.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will start Mitch Moreland at first base and Brock Holt at second. Rookie Michael Chavis will get the night off, with Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts rounding out the infield.

Christian Vazquez will bat seventh and handle the catching duties for Price.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (59-48)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (7-4, 3.66 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (60-48)

Matt Duffy, 3B

Travis d’Arnaud, 1B

Austin Meadows, DH

Tommy Pham, LF

Avisail Garcia, RF

Mike Brosseau, 2B

Willy Adames, SS

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Mike Zunino, C

Charlie Morton, RHP (12-3, 1.60 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images