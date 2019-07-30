Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s easy to rip LeBron James.

He’s weird, self-centered and, you know, better at his profession than anyone else on planet Earth. He also plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, an easy team to hate.

However, the criticism of James sometimes goes a bit too far.

Sunday afternoon, a video of James celebrating a dunk during his son’s AAU game went viral. The clip shows a 34-year-old James going completely bananas and losing his shoe in the process.

Some eviscerated James for “making it all about him” or “acting like a child” during his son’s basketball game. Those aren’t entirely unfair criticisms, but they do overlook the most important point, one which Jayson Tatum felt inclined to make Sunday night.

Here’s what the Boston Celtics forward had to say:

With so many fathers not supporting there kids we get upset because he is genuinely happy for his son! Lol that’s crazy I can’t wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do! https://t.co/pUCZOlZreD — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 29, 2019

True that.

Again, James often deserves the negative attention he receives. His personality can be undeniably annoying.

That said, he’s one of the greatest players the NBA ever has seen, never has been in trouble with the law, is extremely charitable and loves his son. You certainly could find worse human beings.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images