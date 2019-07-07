Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a four-hour rain delay, the Boston Red Sox managed to squeeze in Game 2 of their three-game set against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Fortunately, the Sox were able to pull off a 10-6 victory at Comerica Park after nearly blowing a seven-run lead they’d built early in the game. Rick Porcello walked away with the win, but not without making things interesting down the stretch.

The Red Sox improve to 47-41 with the win, while the Tigers dip to 28-55 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Exhausting.

A lengthy rain delay wasn’t enough to stifle the Red Sox’s and the Tigers bats Saturday evening, making for one long day at the ballpark.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello put together some impressive stuff through the first four innings, but fell apart as the game moved along.

Porcello allowed just two hits through the first three frames, but would eventually get into some trouble in the fourth. He allowed Jeimer Candelario to crank a two-run blast down the right field line before giving up a triple to Harold Castro with no men out in the inning.

His problems would continue in the sixth, starting by giving up another home run to Candelario for the Tigers’ third run of the game. After allowing two more runs to score on a Bobby Wilson single, Porcello was yanked from the game. The righty gave up five runs (all earned) off nine hits and striking out five through 5 2/3 innings of work.

— Colten Brewer tried to stop the bleeding in the sixth but simply couldn’t get the job done. A Victor Reyes triple off Brewer drove in the Tiger’s sixth run of the night, making it a one run game. He’d manage to escape the inning by striking out the side.

— Josh Taylor took over in the seventh, but not without having some issues of his own. He would manage to get two out in the inning despite loading the bases on three singles before Cora came out with the hook.

— Matt Barnes was tasked with getting the Sox out of a jam in the eighth and did just that by striking out Gordon Beckham to end the inning.

— Brandon Workman was next out of the ‘pen, tossing a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Steven Wright made an appearance in the ninth, giving up a leadoff single to Miguel Cabrera and a walk to Castro before retiring the side.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Rafael Devers put the game’s first run on the board in the first inning by grounding out to second to drive Mookie Betts home from third.

— After launching a triple to right field, Andrew Benintendi would score the game’s second run on a Michael Chavis single just one batter later, making it 2-0 Sox early.

— Betts made it 4-0 Boston in the second with a two-run double on a laser line drive to left.

— Christian Vazquez joined the party with an RBI single to center, scoring Betts from second for the Sox’s fifth run of the day.

— Boston took a 6-0 lead in the fourth on a Benintendi double, scoring Devers from third base.

— Brock Holt knocked in the Sox’s seventh run of the game with a sacrifice fly that allowed Vazquez to score from third.

— A fielder’s choice for Devers in the seventh would allow Boston to score their eighth run of the day. The Sox would only lead by two, however, after allowing the Tigers to gain six runs back.

— Eduardo Nuñez drove in the Sox’s ninth run of the game on a two-out single in the eighth.

— The Sox tacked on their 10th run in the ninth on a Vazquez sacrifice fly, sending Sandy Leon home from third.

TWEET OF THE DAY

A little kindness goes a long way, especially during a rain delay.

UP NEXT

Boston will wrap up their three-game set against the Tigers with a Sunday matinee, with David Price slated to take the mound for the Sox. First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images